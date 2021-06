A cow on a North Wales farm was born with a third eye in the middle of its forehead.Veterinarian Malan Hughes made the “extremely rare” discovery when testing cattle for TB at a farm in Gwynedd.Ms Hughes said she rears around three thousand calves a year but had “never seen anything like” the three-eyed cow.Despite the anomalous additional eye, Ms Hughes said the cow acts much the same as all the other calves and suggested it was destined for the same fate. “From the outside the extra eye looks fine,” Ms Hughes told NorthWalesLive, “It has eyelids and eyelashes, and...