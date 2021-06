This messed-up labor market is finally producing rising wages. But companies are able to pass them on with higher prices: the beginnings of an inflation spiral. This is just nuts: 15.4 million people are still claiming unemployment benefits under all programs, with many receiving the extra $300 a week in federal top-off benefits, according to the Department of Labor. And 9.3 million people are still considered “unemployed,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.