Teens Are at Risk of Car Accidents During the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer
While Memorial Day is traditionally the kickoff of summer season, it is also the beginning of what has been deemed the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” Safety advocates use this term to call attention to the increased dangers teen drivers face during the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. According to national statistics, there are approximately 10 people killed in teen driver car crashes each day during this period. Over the past decade, there have been almost 300 people killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100 deadliest days in the state of Illinois.www.jolietlaw.com
