DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was found guilty of careless driving tied to the death of a Colorado State Patrol trooper. The guilty verdict comes more than three years after the deadly crash. On Nov. 25, 2016, Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving a semi on northbound I-25. At the same time, Trooper Cody Donahue was investigating a crash near mile marker 175 close to Castle Rock. Gamez-Ruiz was behind the wheel when his semi struck Donahue, who was outside his patrol car.