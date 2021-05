I stroll through the calm heart of Ballard to my destination across the street from the clock tower on Ballard Ave: Miro Tea, decorated with plants, tea paraphernalia and locally made art. The farthest wall is covered with over 150 tins filled with teas and tisanes. The ambiance this spring day of the lingering quarantine is quiet conversation, with a few people occupying the available seating. It’s been many months since I’ve set foot in the teahouse, but very little has changed. I’m immediately greeted by Rita, manager and teatender. “Hey! Long time no see!” she exclaims. We chat for a bit, and then I find an empty spot to sit and I begin to write, suddenly feeling at home.