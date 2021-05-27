Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

County progresses toward 65 percent vaccination goal, at 60.2 percent

By Hilary Dorsey
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTillamook County Health Department relayed during a community update Tuesday, May 25, 18 COVID-19 cases from the last evaluation period, Sunday, May 9, through Saturday, May 22. The county shifts to Lower Risk, effective Thursday, May 27, to Thursday, June 3. Oregon has new vaccination rate goals in place that...

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hebo, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Tillamook County, OR
Health
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Lower Risk#State Department#The Oregon Lottery#Oregonians#Johnson Johnson#Vaccination Status#Vaccination History#Vaccine Clinics#Fully Vaccinated People#Counties#Risk Levels#Effective Thursday#Risk Level Movement#Mandates#Covid 19 Testing#Underlying Conditions#Public Transportation#Businesses#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon reports 507 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; ZERO cases for Tillamook County two days, May 15 & 16

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,587 the Oregon Health Authority reported today May 16th. Oregon Health Authority reported 507 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 195,684. The new confirmed and presumptive...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITIY HEALTH CENTERS: Tillamook County COVID-19 Case & Vaccine Summary

⏺ 58.2% of eligible Tillamook County residents vaccinated w/ at least once dose. Pfizer now approved for youths 12-15. We need your help to make Tillamook County safer. Please make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help us reach the 65% goal and move to and stay at “lower risk.” Schedule here: http://tillamook.bookappt.link/vaccine.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Oregon Coast Railriders impacted Tillamook County

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: Interpersonal Best: Help for Getting & Staying Active

Just as we have to “move well” to “be well”, we also have to feel good enough to get moving in the first place. Old injuries, chronic conditions, muscular imbalances, pain and fear can prevent us from getting or staying active. A basic principle of physics states that a body in motion stays in motion and a body at rest stays at rest. This is true for objects like rocks and cars, and it is also true for humans.
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Aufdermauer celebrates 10 years as Chamber Executive Director

The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce of a decade ago may well be unrecognizable to its modern-day self. With a more accessible headquarters, more members and a stronger reputation within the community, the organization has changed significantly since 2011. Past and present Chamber board members say that Executive Director Justin Aufdermauer is the mastermind behind those changes.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

National Prevention Week

Many people in the community do not know me, so I would like to take a moment to introduce myself in this column. My name is Janeane Krongos, I work as a prevention coordinator at the Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC). My roles at TFCC include: alcohol and other drug prevention education program coordinator, problem gambling prevention coordinator, suicide prevention coordinator, SOS Tillamook Facebook page administrator, and I assist with the Tillamook County portion of the Northwest Parenting Hub. If you have questions about the prevention program at TFCC please feel free to email me at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: COVID-19 Cases and Risk Level Update – Tillamook County remains at “Moderate” Risk;

Tillamook County with a 57.9% vaccination rate of those eligible will remain at Moderate Risk; only 7.1% to reach the new vaccination goal set by the state. Following the Governor’s Office announcement this afternoon, the statewide goal for those receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 70% of those eligible for the vaccine (16 years and older) and 65% in a given county.
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon reports 660 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths; Tillamook County adds 3 more cases; Governor announces vaccine targets for lifting risk level framework

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,549, the Oregon Health Authority reported today May 11, 2021. Oregon Health Authority reported 660 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 192,416. The new confirmed...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Chamber Chatter: Chamber has free PPE for small businesses

The Chamber recently received a third shipment of Personal Protective Equipment from Business Oregon, and with our in-house storage space stocked with masks, gloves, and sanitizer, it feels like a good time to recap the free PPE program we’ve been helping manage. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic development...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District offers suggestions for defensible space

With the approach of summer and the prediction that it will be a dry year, now is the time to prepare your residence in case of fire. Looking back on last September, we were fortunate to not have a major fire. All we have to do is look to our neighbors in Lincoln County and surrounding areas of Tillamook County that did have fires in their neighborhood we are extremely fortunate for that.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Many Tillamook County families are feeling financial impact of COVID-19

The sun is finally shining outside my office, the temperature is rising, and I can see the flowers starting to bloom. Spring appears to have finally arrived at the Tillamook Coast. The warm weather combined with the release of the COVID-19 vaccines might make it seem like things are getting back to normal, but for too many of our friends and neighbors in Tillamook county, things are far from normal. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by many of our workers and small business owners. With the virus continuing to spread in our community and with economic activity curtailed as Tillamook county once again moves into the “high risk” category,” the conditions that caused so much economic hardship in 2020 seem poised to remain through 2021. As a result, many Tillamook county families continue to live on the edge of poverty and homelessness.
Tillamook, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

South County Fencepost May 11

Ballots for the special election are due no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. It’s safest, given the short deadline, for ballots to be submitted to drop boxes. In South County, our options are Kiawanda Community Center on Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. If Tillamook is more convenient, there’s a drive by drop box located at the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue in downtown Tillamook. Post marks do not count; ballots must reach their destination by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Bay City, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Bay City Fencepost May 11

Hey Bay City! This is Mayor David McCall, sitting in for Jody, who reports that her eye surgery went well, and she’s now seeing things differently. Tonight the City Council will meet to consider a host of important matters, and keep the wheels of city government rolling. This month we have a rare opportunity to consider an apportionment request, which may not sound interesting, but affects several properties for the upcoming 15 years. We’ll also hear some reports on cooperation with neighboring cities, efforts that benefit us all. You can attend the meeting at City Hall, or phone in. Check the City’s website for the agenda and call in info.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

What’s So Special About Special Districts?

These are the people responsible for spending your tax dollars locally — have a say and vote today. Some of us may have noticed a lot of campaigning going on right now, and we may be wondering what’s this all about. We may also notice that there are a lot of candidates and each one seems to be running for something different. It can be confusing. This is to be expected when there are a total of 134 candidates currently running for various board seats throughout the county.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Tillamook County stays in Moderate Risk through May 13

Tillamook County remains in Moderate Risk, effective Friday, May 7, through Thursday, May 13, Tillamook County Health Department reported Tuesday, May 4, during a community update. Risk level status updates will be announced Tuesday, May 11. “Tillamook County had 43 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases between April 18 and...