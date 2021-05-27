Cancel
Americus, GA

SGTC Foundation awards Jaydan King the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

By Ken Gustafson
Americus Times-Recorder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMERICUS – Jaydan King of Cordele, a member of the 2021 graduating class of Crisp County High School, was nominated and selected to receive the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 scholarship at South Georgia Technical College. The scholarship can be utilized for tuition, books, supplies, on-campus housing, and educational tools while he continues his education at South Georgia Tech.

americustimesrecorder.com
