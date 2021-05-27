ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ First Impressions: Yeah, You Want This Monitor

ASUS teased its new flagship ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor earlier this year, with the big push behind it being that it was the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. Well, now I have one of the very first panels off the production line and have been sitting in front of it for the last few days working countless hours and gaming away on it. I have a more detailed review coming in the next couple of weeks once I put some serious time into it, but for now I've got a first impressions article for you.