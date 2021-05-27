Cancel
Electronics

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ First Impressions: Yeah, You Want This Monitor

By Anthony Garreffa
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ASUS teased its new flagship ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor earlier this year, with the big push behind it being that it was the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor. Well, now I have one of the very first panels off the production line and have been sitting in front of it for the last few days working countless hours and gaming away on it. I have a more detailed review coming in the next couple of weeks once I put some serious time into it, but for now I've got a first impressions article for you.

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

