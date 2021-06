As expected, Colorado Mesa’s baseball team earned the No. 1 seed in the South Central Regional tournament Sunday despite losing in the RMAC tournament championship. And as expected, the Mavericks (41-5) will face the team that handed them three of their five losses this season, the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (30-11) in the first round at 1 p.m. on Thursday in San Angelo, Texas. The Mountain Lions’ RMAC title knocked Metro State out of playoff contention.