Start your Memorial Day weekend at the Beau & Company Barn in Palmyra rocking out to live music!. Brushville is playing this Saturday night (5/29/21) at the Beau & Company Barn, which is located at 7109 County Road 402 in Palmyra, the gates open at 5:30 pm with Brushville taking the stage from 7 pm to 10 pm. There will be a full service bar, and there will be barbeque available for purchase from Hannibal's own Wayne BBQ. Tickets are only $15 if you purchase them at the gate, but if you purchase them in advance (CLICK HERE) you can get them for only $10. In the Facebook event page they say...