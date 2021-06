The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 at Staples Center. Averaging 120.86 points per game, the Utah squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Los Angeles’ defense is prepared for a test.