Hancock County, ME

Management Change at First National Bank

By First National Bank
VillageSoup Belfast
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony C. McKim, President and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced a new role for Sarah Dubay. Sarah Dubay, formerly Business Development Officer for Hancock County, will be taking on the newly created role of Community Engagement Officer serving the banks market area. Dubay has been with the bank since 2019. Prior to joining First National Bank, Dubay worked for 15 years as the Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Penobscot Community Health Care with extensive volunteer experience in the greater Bangor area. Sarah will be based in Bangor.

