Big Jade comes from Beaumont, Texas, a small city that’s closer to New Orleans than it is to Houston, but she absolutely belongs in the lineage of Texan rap shit-talkers. Jade got her start by posting freestyles on YouTube, and the extremely nasty Houston club-rap overlord BeatKing took her under his wing. She’s been dropping a series of viral YouTube bangers in recent months, and today, she’s come out with her album Pressure. It’s really, really good.