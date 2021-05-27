LA Rams - Rookie Report - 3 Rook Update

Ah, the rookies. The reason for eternal hope. For most clubs, the rookies are often the only reason for hope. Not so with the Rams as the trade for Mathew Stafford is critical, yet it's this rookie class that will hold the key to the team's long-term prospects. You have to keep the pipeline primed with talent and you need a few to step up every year or it's another blown season in the rearview mirror. Where are we right now? It's time for the Rams Rookie Report.