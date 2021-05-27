Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams - Rookie Report - 3 Rook Update

By Steven Van Over
sportstalkline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, the rookies. The reason for eternal hope. For most clubs, the rookies are often the only reason for hope. Not so with the Rams as the trade for Mathew Stafford is critical, yet it's this rookie class that will hold the key to the team's long-term prospects. You have to keep the pipeline primed with talent and you need a few to step up every year or it's another blown season in the rearview mirror. Where are we right now? It's time for the Rams Rookie Report.

sportstalkline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Ernest Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Special Teams#The Rams Rookie Report#Wr#Pr Nsimba Webster#Lb Ernest Jones#Game Day#Hands Jones#Athleticism#Punt Return Duty#Big Body Wrs#Top End Speed#Talent#Time#Mental Errors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Rams Sign Second-Round WR Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round pick WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter. Atwell is the first draft pick from the Rams’ 2021 class to sign their rookie:. Round Player Pos. Note. 2 TuTu Atwell WR Signed. 3 Ernest Jones LB. 4 Bobby...
NFLchatsports.com

3 LA Rams players from 2020 roster who are already on the bubble

The LA Rams were pretty active in the 2021 NFL Draft. Well, more accurately, the team was very busy, in fact, as the roster swelled by nine new rookie players after it was all said and done. The Rams needed reinforcements. After all, the team only had 67 of 90 contracted players before the draft arrived. So while that influx coincided with the number of players lost via free agency, the numbers don’t line up. Defenders signed elsewhere, but the Rams drafted offensive players.
NFLtherams.com

Top six games on Rams' 2021 schedule

Now that the Rams' 2021 schedule has been officially announced, theRams.com ranks the top six games for Los Angeles this upcoming season:. 1) Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 26 (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX) – TICKETS | SUITES. Matthew Stafford vs. Tom Brady. The NFL's No. 1 defense in...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Arizona Cardinals Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game By Difficulty

The NFL schedule has been released. In the new 17-game format, the Arizona Cardinals will play nine games on the road this upcoming season. Enduring one of the longest playoff droughts amongst active NFL teams, the Cardinals have been super-aggressive in acquiring talent this off-season. Here is take a look at what Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have to face in 2021 with this breakdown of the Arizona Cardinals schedule. In this article the Cardinals games will be ranked 1-17, with 17 being the least difficult game on the Cardinals schedule.
NFLBirmingham Star

Jaguars 2021 schedule: Week-by-week breakdown

JACKSONVILLE - Senior writer John Oehser takes a week-by-week look at the Jaguars' 2021 schedule, which was announced Wednesday night by the NFL. Houston Texans (4-12, 2020 third in AFC South) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS. Breakdown: The opening of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era for...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams among teams to begin rookie minicamp Friday

Slowly but surely, we’re getting closer to the return of football. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams will begin rookie minicamp, along with 28 other teams across the league. Typically, the Rams use rookie minicamp as a tryout session for players who are looking to make a team, but it’s unclear what structure and format they’ll use this year. Rookies have been arriving in Los Angeles this week, according to their posts on Instagram, but it remains to be seen if they’ll get on the field.
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Rams scouts discuss Robert Rochell's potential and athleticism

Coming out of the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the scouting process that goes into evaluating a prospect. They’ve done so in their webseries “Inside the Draft,” which features clips from Zoom calls with scouts, coaches and even GM Les Snead.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 veteran outbound free agents who the LA Rams will miss in 2021

Now that the LA Rams are a month away from their first mandatory three-day minicamp, we can begin to give a finer eye to analyzing the team’s roster. So much promise. So many questions. In the quest to be the best, the team has already made some tough choices. Players who the Rams were able to sign for a Super Bowl run in 2021, and some players who signed on elsewhere.
NFLchatsports.com

6 teams I wish the Rams were playing next season

Everyone has different games that they remember, for different reasons, and everybody has different reasons for why they think a game is either great or grating. Some people like shootouts, others hate the lack of defense. There could be a ton of reasons you remember a game or just one, and maybe your favorite game is one that nobody else even recalls happening, but everyone has some reason why they watch whatever it is they watch. In this case, we watch football.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens vs Rams listed as one of the most under-the-radar matchups

The Baltimore Ravens schedule for the 2021 season is jam-packed with great games and, as a result, the league rewarded Baltimore with five primetime games this year. One game that wasn’t included in that bunch that fans would have loved to watch is the Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams waive former 49ers LS Colin Holba, what’s next?

The LA Rams certainly took the hint, didn’t they? Moments after we scolded the LA Rams for squandering a precious roster spot on the team’s third long snapper, the LA Rams released former San Francisco 49ers longs snapper Colin Holba after claiming Tennessee Titans’ long snapper Matt Orzech off waivers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 huge challenges facing the LA Rams from the 2021 NFL Schedule

Now that the LA Rams 2021 schedule has been released, there is the trepidation that comes with uncertainty. Unknows bring opportunity for good things and opportunity for bad things. You see, the LA Rams made it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs with quarterback Jared Goff under center and with only one half of a season from outstanding venerable offensive left tackle Andrew Whitworth.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: 5 UDFAs from other teams to keep an eye on

The LA Rams roster sits at 88, and the team can add up to two more players. So what’s the holdup? Well, so far the Rams appear to be content to check the waiver wires, submit a claim to a player of interest, and then make a corresponding change to the roster if necessary to add the new player.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams begin “Phase 2” of offseason program on Monday

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams entered Phase 2 of a three-part offseason program scheduled by the NFL and that means a week of virtual meetings, on-field drills, and rookie minicamp. Here is Phase 2, which runs this week, followed by Phase 3, which begins next Monday:. Phase 2 –...
NFLchatsports.com

The Athletic staff picks Rams to win NFC West

Despite an intense focus on “Didn’t draft a center” as reason for despair and cynicism as it pertains to the offseason, the Rams are in fact considered one of the best teams in the NFL. They went 10-6 last season, won a road playoff game, then traded for Matthew Stafford. Therefore, it can’t be without some expectation that many people believe the Rams are the best team in the best division.
NFLhoustontexans.com

How does the AFC South 2021 Schedule Stack Up? | Daily Brew

The NFL released its full slate of games for its first-ever 17-game regular season schedule. How did the rest of the AFC South shake out? Here's a quick overview of each of the Houston Texans' divisional opponents and their schedule highlights and hurdles in 2021. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. Finished 11-5 in...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Rams enter 2021 with NFL’s youngest roster

In a perfect world, an ideal NFL team is not only extremely talented, but also very young. This combination allows for maximized longevity before money and hefty contracts start stressing the logistics of keeping teams together for an extended period of time. Lucky for the Rams and their fan base,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams 2021 NFL Draft: 5 post-draft surprises

The LA Rams were all set for a major score in the 2021 NFL Draft. This was the draft that would put the team over the top in terms of competing in Super Bowl LVI. Despite just six picks in the draft, the Rams had a lot of shopping to do. After the 2020 NFL Draft, it appeared as though the Rams would have similar success.
NFLperutribune.com

Los Angeles Rams' top rookies learning new jobs quickly

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald didn't hear Ernest Jones when the Los Angeles Rams' rookie linebacker called out a defensive formation last week, so the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year asked Jones to repeat himself. “I about froze up,” Jones recalled Wednesday with a laugh. “I...