Albuquerque, NM

Fine Arts names Promising Artists Awards winners

unm.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour talented local high school students were presented with the inaugural Promising Artists Awards from The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts. The winners are poet Akyra Cordova of Santa Fe; Paolo Serino, film and digital arts, Albuquerque; Cody Cragun, music, Rio Rancho; and Gianna Silva, dance, Albuquerque.

news.unm.edu
