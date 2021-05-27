Cancel
Cascade Locks, OR

I-84 lanes reopen for Memorial Day weekend

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 12 days ago
Roadways in Cascade Locks, Hood River fully open in time for busy travel days through the Gorge

Travel should be easier through the Columbia River Gorge this Memorial Day weekend with the re-opening of two lanes on Interstate 84.

The eastbound lane in Hood River was reopened Tuesday, May 25 and the right westbound lane just east of Cascade Locks was reopened Thursday, May 27.

The lane near Cascade Locks was closed earlier this month to repair an embankment that had been damaged by a winter landslide. That work was supposed to be completed in June, but was finished ahead of schedule.

The lane in Hood River had been closed for repair and replacement of bridge decks on structures carrying I-84 over the town. The work was part of a project to address aging infrastructure between Exit 63 and Exit 64.

For real-time traffic impacts over the holiday weekend, visit tripcheck.com .

Gresham, OR
The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village.

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com
