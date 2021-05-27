Wood Village man shot, arrested by Portland officers

Darrin R. Carr, 37, released from hospital, faces charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle

A Wood Village man was non-fatally shot by a Portland Police officer and arrested after allegedly driving a stolen pickup toward law enforcement.

Darrin R. Carr, 37, of Wood Village, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 26, for two counts of second-degree attempted assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to elude by vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Carr spent several days in a hospital with gunshot wounds. The Portland Police Bureau said the officer who fired was Colby Marrs, an 8-year veteran with the Bureau.

"This was a dynamic, challenging call, which spanned multiple jurisdictions, and I'm grateful that there were not more injuries," said Portland Chief Chuck Lovell. "Investigating an officer use of deadly force is among the most important things we do, and I pledge that we will share more information as the investigation proceeds."

The incident began at 12:36 a.m. Saturday, March 22, in what turned out to be an unrelated call. North Precinct officers were dispatched on reports of a stolen vehicle that was being chased by the theft victim around Northeast 158th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street.

About 10 minutes later officers approached what they believed to be the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Ford F350 pickup at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Sunderland Avenue. Portland officers learned the pickup was not the same as the original call, but had also been reported stolen.

As they approached the pickup, Carr allegedly began driving toward the officers. Officer Marrs fired at the driver, but Carr continued to drive.

According to police, Carr headed southbound with officers in pursuit. He drove on Interstate 205 and then headed eastbound along Interstate 84. Police deployed spike strips, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended when Carr crashed around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village.

Carr was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.