Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aptos, CA

For the first time, David Kinch’s Aptos restaurant will welcome indoor diners

By Linda Zavoral
East Bay Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMentone will mark an unusual milestone Friday. For the first time since its opening, the Aptos restaurant from Michelin-starred chef-owner David Kinch will invite guests to dine indoors. Mentone had made an unusual debut last year as a takeout-only operation — necessitated by the unprecedented COVID shutdown that had just...

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Gatos, CA
City
Mentone, CA
City
Aptos, CA
Local
California Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Kinch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#New Place#Food Drink#Michelin#Covid#Valoriani#Manresa#Aptos Restaurant#Indoor Dining#Outdoor Dining#Upscale Takeout Dinners#Chef#Dining Reservations#Pizza Boxes#Customers#Santa Cruz County#Extended Hours#Time#Managers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Monterey, CAkion546.com

Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/14-5/16

Alright you’ve waited long enough, so we’ll kick off weekend picks with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s reopening! Tickets officially go on sale May 15th. Be sure to get your tickets early though, they sell quick!. Staying in Monterey, head out to the Whaling Station Saturday for some live music! This...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Quick Bites | Restaurant job fair on deck

Food business Kickin Chicken announced it will be shutting down its business in the near future. “We currently do not have a set end date, but we hope to push this till the end of June,” they posted on social media. Read the full post and keep up to date with Kickin Chicken’s timeline on IG @kickinchickensc. Current hours are 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for delivery or pickup. See full menu at kickinchicken-santacruz.hngr.co/menu. The popular “chicken, waffles and more” vendor started by doing popups in 2014 and has been operating out of the Santa Cruz Food Lounge for several years. They planned to open their first brick and mortar restaurant on Pacific Avenue at the former Joe’s Pizza & Subs space in 2020, but the pandemic made that impossible. Owner Justin Williams is grateful for the community’s longtime support. He’s not sure what will come next but knows that it will be “geared towards helping” in some way.
Watsonville, CAmyscottsvalley.com

Gerbera Daisy Sale Benefits State Parks — Begins Friday, May 14

Kitayama Brothers Farms Gerbera Festival is back after a one-year hiatus as Gerbera-N-Go, a drive-through flower sale at Kitayama Brothers Farms, located at 481 San Andreas Road in Watsonville (next to Sunset State Beach). Crates of 5 plants featuring a mix of colors can be preordered online for $10 each...
Watsonville, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Rainbow Carpets and Floors

As it has been for many small business owners, 2020 was the most challenging year in the 44 years Rainbow Carpets and Floors of Watsonville has been in business. “We are happy to say starting May 1, our business has started to come back,” according to owner Dean Sturtevant. “2020 was a very difficult year. My longtime customers blessed us with work, but it was few and far between for six to eight months. Half of our employees were laid off until April 1st. Suppliers have been a great help financially.”
Santa Cruz County, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

COVID Update: Boardwalk Offers $2,700 Summer Bonus

Vaccine OK for Kids 12-15; SBA Sends Out Restaurant Aid. Here’s a COVID-19 impact I never expected — the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk offering a $2,700 summer season bonus to fill jobs in rides, games and food service to open more of the seaside amusement park. Workers can get a...
Santa Cruz County, CAbenitolink.com

A singing cowboy from Aromas in the days of COVID

Poster for the April 18 performance celebrating the "Orange Tier" for Santa Cruz County. Photo courtesy of Jim Aceves. When the coronavirus shutdown began, Jim Aceves of Aromas found himself out of work. “Roaring Camp is closed, county fairs are closed, but I’m looking around, going, ‘People want to be...
California StateMercury News

Sponsored: One of A Kind: Seize the rare opportunity to own pristine California coast property like no other

Envision the possibilities with this extraordinary opportunity to own a finite piece of the California coastline on the market for the first time in three generations. Simply breathtaking are the picture postcard-worthy views of the level and lush, fertile farmland jutting out to the bluffs that meet the blue waves of the Pacific Ocean crashing to the shore below.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Sign of times offers reminder about COVID-19

Seven huge double-sided posters, including this one on Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz, have been placed in strategic locations throughout the county to remind people that returning to pre-pandemic life can only happen if we attain community immunity to COVID-19. Dubbed the monoliths, the signs communicate the message that we can’t arrive at a “new normal” until 80-85% of Santa Cruz County residents are vaccinated. The monoliths have a dynamic presentation that will change to indicate the continually increasing percentage of vaccinated county residents. A small team of volunteers erected the signs and also placed companion posters inside Bookshop Santa Cruz and in a Pacific Avenue window of the Rittenhouse Building. According to Caroline Bliss-Isberg, “The intent of the endeavor is to give support our county government agencies and health care professionals in the battle to eliminate COVID-19, just like polio, smallpox and whooping cough. The project is the work of local individuals who met through the Women’s March and Santa Cruz Indivisible and have formed a team called CRUSH COVID.” (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Aptos, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Coast Line | Temple Beth El hosts special Shabbat service

Temple Beth El of Aptos invites the public for a special Shabbat service to be held at 7:30 p.m. May 21 via Zoom. This special evening of prayer, hope and action will be led by Rabbi Paula Marcus. The event is open to all regardless of religious (or non-religious) affiliation....