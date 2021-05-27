For the first time, David Kinch’s Aptos restaurant will welcome indoor diners

Food business Kickin Chicken announced it will be shutting down its business in the near future. “We currently do not have a set end date, but we hope to push this till the end of June,” they posted on social media. Read the full post and keep up to date with Kickin Chicken’s timeline on IG @kickinchickensc. Current hours are 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for delivery or pickup. See full menu at kickinchicken-santacruz.hngr.co/menu. The popular “chicken, waffles and more” vendor started by doing popups in 2014 and has been operating out of the Santa Cruz Food Lounge for several years. They planned to open their first brick and mortar restaurant on Pacific Avenue at the former Joe’s Pizza & Subs space in 2020, but the pandemic made that impossible. Owner Justin Williams is grateful for the community’s longtime support. He’s not sure what will come next but knows that it will be “geared towards helping” in some way.