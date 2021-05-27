Chief Blackwelder presents Certificate of Appreciation To Michaelle Graybeal & Vivian Splawn
Chief Blackwelder presented Michaelle Graybeal, owner of All that Jas, and Vivian Splawn, her colleague, with a certificate of appreciation today, May 27, 2021 for going above and beyond to assist a driver involved in a car accident that happened on Wednesday, May 26th downtown. Ms. Graybeal and Ms. Splawn were able to remove the driver from the vehicle when they realized the vehicle was smoking. Their quick action helped get the driver safely away from the vehicle. Their actions are greatly appreciated and we are proud to have them as a part of the Elon community.www.townofelon.com