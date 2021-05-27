Chief Blackwelder presents Certificate of Appreciation To Michaelle Graybeal & Vivian Splawn

Lion Jerry and Alice Judy accept a Certificate of Appreciation from Shippensburg Lions Club President Galen Burkholder for their program presentation to the club during its May meeting. Originally scheduled to speak to the club in November, the presentation was postponed due to the pandemic. Their presentation focused on the Central American Migrant Trails seminar, Feb. 17–28, 2020, a 12-day exploration of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. This journey, co-led by World Mission staff members Tracey King-Ortega, regional liaison for Central America, and Leslie Vogel, regional liaison for Guatemala and Mexico, helped concerned Presbyterians better understand why an unprecedented number of Central Americans are setting out on the migrant trail north with children in tow. Participants examined the potential and actual consequences of U.S. policies, including mass deportation. The seminar was for ‘people in the pews,’ as well as presbytery and synod leaders and lay leaders, Vogel said. More information is available at: https://www.presbyterianmission.org/story/learn-about-migration-and-labor-trafficking-through-the-eyes-of-migrants/.