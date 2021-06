What kind of niche can tight end Tim Tebow can carve for the Jacksonville Jaguars?. Have you ever heard that not having news is good news? This isn’t always true but that adage currently applies to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow. The former Gator has a penchant for getting the spotlight anywhere he goes. That was certainly the case when head coach Urban Meyer offered him the chance to join the Jags. However, the noise has slowly faded and he’s not getting as much attention as when he first landed in Jacksonville. In fact, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says Tebow is “blending in “.