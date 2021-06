Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Lake County School District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the Lake County School District, 328 W. Fifth St., where it is available for public inspection. It is also available on the District website. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of said District at 328 W. Fifth St. on June 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.