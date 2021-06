Can't be bothered to cook tonight? Everyone feels that way from time to time. When you get home from a long day at work, the last thing you want to do is spend an hour or two at the stove prepping something for you and your family to eat. So, what exactly should you do instead? You could always order something from a delivery app, but if you want to go with a classic, ordering pizza is the way to go. There's something so exciting about a piping hot pizza showing up at your door and the whole family gathering around the box to grab a slice.