Entering Marvel Contest of Champions: Mister Negative

There are rare occasions where I say, "It's about time," outside of all the moments, it usually pertains to my Door Dash delivery or finally reviewing a good game. We wait for many things in life, and sometimes when we look at something specific, time ends up going slower; a watched pot never boils, as the saying goes. After our hopes and dreams were dashed by EA publicly stating that the Mass Effect series was on indefinite hold after the commercial failure that was Andromeda, it wouldn't be too long before we experience BioWare's next failure and universal punching bag: Anthem. As games as a service titles continue to flood the market, and BioWare having the inability to capture the magic that the company once seemed to exude, faith rapidly diminished.