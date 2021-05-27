Entering Marvel Contest of Champions: Mister Negative
After the downfall of his gang the Snakeheads “Martin Li” was captured by the international crime syndicate known as The Maggia and used in the experimentation of a new synthetic drug called “D-Lite”. Surviving the experiments and escaping his captors Li developed powers giving him the ability to tap into the Lightforce and Darkforce. Dedicating himself to become Chinatown’s Kingpin of Crime, Li deemed himself “Mister Negative”, swinging between good and evil without remorse with the ultimate goal of erasing the Maggia for what it did to him. Now he’s the latest to join the roster in Marvel Contest of Champions!www.marvel.com