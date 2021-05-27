Cancel
Entering Marvel Contest of Champions: Mister Negative

By Marvel
marvel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the downfall of his gang the Snakeheads “Martin Li” was captured by the international crime syndicate known as The Maggia and used in the experimentation of a new synthetic drug called “D-Lite”. Surviving the experiments and escaping his captors Li developed powers giving him the ability to tap into the Lightforce and Darkforce. Dedicating himself to become Chinatown’s Kingpin of Crime, Li deemed himself “Mister Negative”, swinging between good and evil without remorse with the ultimate goal of erasing the Maggia for what it did to him. Now he’s the latest to join the roster in Marvel Contest of Champions!

#Marvel Games#Kingpin Of Crime#Dark Energy#All Light Energy#Marvel Com#Twitter Marvel#Q A#Evil#Delirium#Activation#Vortex#Passive#Art#Heal Power Gain Inversion#Despair#Syndicate#Block Proficiency
