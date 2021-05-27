Woman accused of stealing car from Salt Lake dealership with fake ID

An American Fork woman was arrested for allegedly using fake identification to buy a car from a Salt Lake dealership, and then trying to hide drugs when she was caught.

Police say there were contacted by Ken Garff Nissan on Monday, claiming a woman had used fake documents to buy a 2021 vehicle.

A Saratoga Springs police officer saw the car while patrolling the Mountain View Corridor and State Road 73, and stopped the vehicle when the driver failed to properly stop at a four-way intersection.

When questioned by the officer, Heather Woodward, 43, admitted to buying the car using a fake name, date of birth, social security number, address and phone number. She said she was forced into committing the illegal act by people she owed money to.

Woodward showed the officer the fake identification she used to buy the vehicle.

The probable cause affidavit said that while Woodward was sitting on the curb, an officer saw her pull up grass and shove "a plastic baggy under the sod." When Woodward went to talk to another officer, the first officer pulled out a plastic bag filled with white powder, which later tested positive as cocaine.

Woodward told the officers she didn't know what to do with the drugs and figured it would "be more costly to be booked with a substance" on her.

Further investigation found Woodward was operating the vehicle with denied driver's license and not insurance.

Woodward was arrested and jailed on charges of forgery, driving on a denied license, no proof of insurance, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.