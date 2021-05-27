Cancel
Monroe County, FL

A brutal Keys murder involving wood shoved down a man’s throat ends in a life sentence

By Gwen Filosa
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

A 2017 Key West murder case ended Thursday in a plea deal that left the killer with a life sentence instead of the death penalty she was facing if convicted at trial. Justin Tyler Calhoun, 28, who identifies as a woman, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Monroe County Chief Judge Mark Jones. Her lawyers used “Kaydon” as part of her name in a court filing.

