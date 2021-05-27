Cancel
Kansas City, KS

KCK man charged with shooting, killing innocent bystander

By David Medina
 7 days ago
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged for allegedly shooting and killing Mark Winner, who was an innocent by stander , in March.

James Edward Merrick Jr., 51, was arrested earlier this month in Topeka after fleeing the scene when the shooting occurred.

Merrick Jr., is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, one count of aggravated endangerment of child, one count of criminal possession of a fire arm by a felon, one count of criminal discharging a fire arm and one count of distribution of illegal drugs.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, Winner was watching television with his mother when he heard an argument and went to check a nearby window.

Merrick Jr. was involved in the argument, which escalated to a shooting. A bullet pierced a window and hit Winner, killing him.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

