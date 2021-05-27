Cancel
Summit County, UT

Retired Nursing Director Carolyn Rose receives Beatty Award

By TownLift // TownLift
 7 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. – Recently-retired Summit County Nursing Director, Carolyn Rose, was awarded the Beatty Award by the Utah Public Health Association (UPHA) for her significant contributions to public health in Utah.

The Beatty Award is presented annually to a member of the UPHA who embodies leadership in their field of public health and whose work has made a lasting impact on Utah’s public health.

“This award is fitting for a person like Carolyn with expertise and accomplishments in public health nursing, epidemiology, and informatics,” Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough said. “There aren’t words to fully express her profound impact on the public health of our county and the state of Utah. Carolyn’s dedication to her staff and the various programming she oversaw throughout her career in Public Health should be celebrated.”

Rose served as Summit County Health Department Nursing Director for over 19 years. She played crucial roles in providing women’s health services for community members at low cost, arranging for nurse practitioners to service all county health locations, and providing services to the People’s Health Clinic and the Peace House Park City.

Rose helped the county navigate the 2002 Olympic Games, the H1N1 virus of 2009, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She also coordinated dental clinics for the community’s underserved and uninsured and was a chairperson and active participant in shifting communicable disease reporting to a statewide electronic system called EpiTrax.

Although officially retired from the Health Department in the fall of 2020, Rose’s contribution to the local fight against COVID-19 continued. She returned to serve the county’s residents in January 2021 at the county’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.

“This award is a demonstration of Carolyn’s unwavering commitment…to seeing us through health challenges ranging from H1N1 to opioid use among teens and, above all, her dedication to getting our county through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Phil Bondurant Summit County Health Department’s Deputy Director.

Rose was also involved with the Utah Cancer Action Network, served as Co-Chair of the National Cities & County Association, among other programs, organizations and accomplishments. For more information on the Beatty award, visit UPHA.org.


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

 https://townlift.com/
