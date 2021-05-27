European airlines cancel Russia flights after Moscow denies landing permission for avoiding Belarus airspace

Two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow on Thursday after Russia withheld permission to land because they intended to avoid flying over Belarusian territory. Several airlines are avoiding Belarusian airspace after the country dispatched a MiG-29 to force a Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk so authorities could arrest a dissident journalist.

Following Russian authorities’ refusal to approve the changes to their routes, both Air France and Austrian Airlines canceled the flights to Moscow. Air France also canceled Friday’s flight, according to Bloomberg.

On Sunday, Belarusian air traffic control advised the Ryanair crew of a possible security threat, and a MiG-29 escorted it to Minsk, where no security threat was found, but dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, who were on the flight, were arrested.

Initially, Russia had supported Belarus relatively passively, claiming no knowledge of the forced diversion, according to a U.S. News report.

Blocking European flights, however, would appear to be more active support for the former Soviet republic, referred to by some as Europe’s last dictatorship, after the European Union reacted to what it called a “hijacking” by banning flights over Belarus and denying Belarusian aircraft the use of its airports.

“Kremlin blocking European flights to Moscow that avoid BLR airspace demonstrates that it clearly supports/endorses Lukashenko's hijacking of Ryan Air Flight and kidnapping of Roman Protasevich,” retired Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe tweeted.

The Associated Press reported that EU leaders are meeting in Lisbon to consider sanctions targeting Belarus’ key “economic sectors,” particularly those tied to President Alexander Lukashenko, who sparked massive civil unrest after claiming victory in an election last year that his opponents said was rigged.

"I think [the diversion] is an absolutely reasonable approach," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference."

