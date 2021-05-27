Archie Bradley: 'Take the shift out of f—ing baseball'

Apponequet broke open a close ball game in the sixth inning to pull away from Bourne High School in the first game of the baseball season for both South Coast Conference baseball teams on Wednesday, May 19. The Lakers used a strong outing from starting pitcher Tanner Audyatis, who struck out six and did not allow a run over five innings, to best the Canalmen by an 8-0 score. Audyatis and the Lakers were in a close game up until the sixth. AHS was able to plate five runs in that inning to pull away and make the final score more lopsided than the game was. “Overall, I thought we played pretty well. We were in it until that inning,” coach Sean Donovan said. Donovan blamed himself for pulling the plug on starting pitcher Brady Fitzpatrick’s day maybe a little too early. Fitzpatrick worked four strong innings, giving up just two earned runs, before leaving the bump. Tom Heino worked two innings on the hill for BHS, allowing two unearned runs in two innings, with two walks. Cross Sierra finished things up. Audyatis was strong for Apponequet as he led a staff that allowed the visiting team just five hits, all of which were first varsity knocks for the players that got them. Sierra, a senior, had one, as did sophomores Joe Carrara and Aiden Elmore, senior Ian Lumsden and junior Lucas Koosa. Koosa stepped up for the team, learning that he will have to be the starting catcher for the next few games for the club. He did a nice job overall. BHS threatened twice, but could not get a runner across the plate. The team had two aboard in the fourth and fifth innings.