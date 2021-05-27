Tree Falls Into Power Line, About 1,500 Without Power in Village of Godfrey, But Restored By 2:50 P.M. Thursday
GODFREY - Some in the Village of Godfrey suffered a power outage after a tree fell into power lines, Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren-Illinois, said Thursday afternoon. The photo above shows the tree that fell into the power lines in Godfrey. "A large portion of a tree fell into power lines at the intersection of Pearl Street and Lake Street about 12:50 p.m. Thursday in Godfrey, about the same time a thunderstorm was rolling through town.," Bretsch said. "The tree broke two cross arms