Chicago, IL

Chicago Symphony Orchestra resumes live performances

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be back on stage before a live audience Thursday for the first time since March 7, 2020. WBBM’s Steve Miller got a preview at today’s final rehearsal.

www.audacy.com
