Marion County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 02:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Marion County in central Kansas * Until noon CDT Friday. * At 1214 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Florence, Goessel, Burns, Lincolnville, Ramona, Lehigh, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Marion Lake and Pilsen.

alerts.weather.gov
