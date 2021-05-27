Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Local energy companies working to prevent unnecessary power outages

By McKenna King
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaLuS_0aDrQ7u100

Power outages are often one of the biggest headaches when it comes to storm season, whether during a hurricane, or severe weather in general. So year over year, our local energy companies continue to work to provide the latest and greatest technology, in order to avoid more power outages than necessary.

What works for one area may not work for the other, but in the Town of Longboat Key, they think they’ve found their answer. Crews are working to move all of the town's power lines underground.

“We’re undergrounding everything that’s aerial,” said Tom Harmer, Town Manager for the Town of Longboat Key.

McKenna King

They’re taking all of the power and internet lines across the entire island and moving all of that underground, hoping that helps limit outages during our regular summer storm season, and especially during hurricane season.

“During Tropical Storm Eta, we had a major power line down off of Gulf of Mexico Drive that shut down the roadway and we had to detour traffic. As we move through and start to replace these with underground, then those types of situations won’t occur,” said Harmer.

It’s something voters approved funding for in two separate elections, in an effort to improve safety, reliability and aesthetics. And now the town is about halfway through the project which is set for completion in December 2022.

“During storm events, the power company of coastal barrier islands may turn off the power during the initial impacts of the storm when it’s actually hitting the coastal barrier island, but then post-storm it’s a much quicker recovery process to reestablish power, because basically if everything’s clear from a physical perspective, it’s just a matter of flipping a switch,” said James Linkogle, Projects Manager for the Town of Longboat Key.

Homeowner Fred Kagi is hoping it’s that easy, after suffering through Irma’s power outages and Eta’s floods, he says he’s skeptical of the technology but he hopes it is the solve-all solution.

“I hope that they’re right… Longer power outages can be extremely life-threatening, not just inconvenient. There’s a difference between inconvenience and being life-threatening, and when you have an older population, you need to factor that in,” said Fred Kagi, who lives on Longboat Key.

McKenna King

Now let’s expand outside the Town of Longboat Key, converting aerial power lines underground is a lot easier when you’re talking about a ten-mile island.

But Duke Energy and Tampa Electric cover tens of thousands of miles of line. They’ve each been undergrounding targeted areas for years.

“We analyze data over 10 years to see how that line is performing, and it’s a very small area that we identify that might perform better underground,” said Ana Gibbs, Spokesperson for Duke Energy.

“We’re using a very complicated algorithm to look at the past history of the equipment, right? What is the tree canopy in this neighborhood, what is the wind zone, how has this equipment fared in previous storms, those types of things,” said Cherie Jacobs, Spokesperson for TECO.

Each company has about 45 percent of their lines underground already, and they continue to underground around 100 miles of line each year. But for these companies, it isn’t the solution at all.

“Underground lines are more reliable than overhead lines… the downside of underground power lines is that when there is a problem when there is an outage on an underground line, it’s harder to find, and it’s harder to fix,” said Jacobs.

Undergrounding lines are one item in a big toolbox of technologies aimed at limiting outages. Other things include tree trimming.

“Trees are the leading cause of power outages during blue skies and gray,” said Jacobs.

And installing smart meters, which allow the companies to see your individual home.

“During a storm, we can tell whether or not your lights are on,” said Gibbs.

Another important tool is self-healing technology.

“Just like you use your GPS system to move around, for example, an accident, and get around that quicker, our lines are what we call “self-healing technology," where if a tree does fall on a line, it is able to reroute itself without us having to do anything, and that quickly is able to restore power to many of our customers and prevent as much as 75 percent of outages than we previously could,” said Gibbs.

Just last year, that reduced Duke Energy power outages by about 19 million minutes, or 36 years. Around half of Duke Energy’s lines are self-healing already, and by 2027, that increases to 80 percent.

Technology only improving with time.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Company#Energy Companies#Overhead Lines#Power Outages#Power Companies#Wind Power#Wind Energy#The Town Of Longboat Key#Eta#Tampa Electric#Teco#Gps#Duke Energy#Underground Power Lines#Aerial Power Lines#Duke Energy Power#Traffic#Severe Weather#Inconvenience#Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Helena, MTmontanarightnow.com

Power outages affecting NorthWestern Energy customers in Helena repaired

HELENA, Mont. - Power outages affecting over 2,500 NorthWestern Energy customers in Helena are being reported. Several markers indicating customers being affected by an outage are being reported on NorthWestern Energy’s Electric Service Outage Map with the highest reporting 2,686 customers affected. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

Opinion: Dominion decision will help company reach clean energy goals

Dominion Energy is busy developing the largest offshore wind project in the Americas off the coast of Virginia Beach, which will create hundreds of new clean energy jobs. So, it is ironic to see an argument published in the Hampton Roads newspapers questioning a decision by Dominion Energy that will advance renewables at a lower cost to customers.
Arcata, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Arcata

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage. Estimated time of restoralToday @ 1 p.m.
Genesee, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Clearwater Power Planned Power Outage

CLARKTSON - The Clearwater Power Company has scheduled a planned power outage for late night Thursday, June 3 into the early morning hours of Friday, June 4. The 4-hour outage will begin at midnight and end at 4:00am Friday morning. Affected areas include parts of: Genesee, Wilma, Clarkston, Asotin, Anatone,...
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

Storms cause power outages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of Kanawha County residents lost power Thursday evening following heavy storms. Appalachian Power reported a peak of 3,101 outages around 11 p.m., although outages decreased to 1,770 by 12:30 Friday morning. Most outages were in Kanawha, Logan and Boone counties. The storms caused some damage; the...
Mad River, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Mad River

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E repair crew is on-site working to restore power. Estimated time of restoralYesterday @ 1:30 p.m.
Environmentspglobal.com

New climate-focused planning processes seen as necessary for power system resilience

Panelists call for greater integration of climate projections. Resource adequacy and grid planning approaches of today will not suffice in meeting future resilience needs brought on by extreme weather and the changing climate, power sector experts said June 1, as they advocated for a greater emphasis on climate vulnerability assessments and down-scaled probabilistic models.
Piercy, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Piercy

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage. Estimated time of restoralToday @ 2 p.m.
Energy Industrypower-grid.com

Duke Energy boosts grid automation as hurricane season begins

June 1 marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and Duke Energy claims not to waste any time in preparing its grid to maximise resilience and prevent outages. Besides trimming trees and inspecting and replacing wires and wood poles, the company has also invested in grid automation and smart technologies to reduce the duration and number of outages and restore service faster when outages do occur.
Florida StateWESH

How stable is Florida's power grid ahead of hurricane season?

ORLANDO, Fla. — A “once-in-a-lifetime" storm crippled the Texas power supply in February, leaving over 4 million people without power for more than a week. What started with rolling blackouts for a few hours by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, turned into forced blackouts for days with no answers as to when power would be restored.
Fortuna, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Fortuna

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E repair crew is on-site working to restore power. Estimated time of restoralYesterday @ 2 p.m.
Eureka, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Eureka

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E repair crew is on-site working to restore power. Estimated time of restoralYesterday @ 11 a.m.
Norwalk Hour

Eversource power outages in Bethel restored

BETHEL — Fallen tree limbs knocked out power to several hundred Eversource customers in town for hours on Monday. The utility company said the outage was reported at 4:10 a.m. It knocked out power to 417 customers. The estimated restoration time was at 2:15 p.m., Eversource said. But power was...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Loleta

CausePG&E is investigating the cause of your outage. PG&E statusPG&E is assessing the cause at the outage location. Estimated time of restoralYesterday @ 2:30 p.m.