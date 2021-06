UFC President Dana White says that Colby Covington will be challenging the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman next. Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman are two of the best welterweight fighter on the planet at this moment. Colby challenged Usman for the undisputed belt at UFC 245 on December 2019. Since then both of them had their different paths in the octagon but Colby was still chasing for the gold. Kamaru Usman went on to defend his title there times after that against Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal twice. His last fight was against Masvidal at UFC 261 where he became the first person to knock out Jorge. Since that victory, a big question raised who should Usman face next.