MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that he's "hopeful" that baseless speculation that Trump could be "reinstated" in August is "correct." Lindell, a staunch supporter of Trump, has been a key promoter of the former president's baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The conservative businessman suggested to The Daily Beast in an interview on Wednesday that he "probably" inspired Trump to tout an August deadline for him to return to the White House, despite there being no realistic possibility of this happening.