Saline County, KS

New flood warnings issued for Saline, Marion counties

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
Flood warnings have been issued Thursday afternoon in Saline and Marion counties. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning for small streams in southeastern Saline County until 8:30 a.m. Friday. This includes the following streams and drainages. Gypsum Creek. Spring Creek. McAllister Creek. Hobbs Creek. At...

Posted by
Salina Post

Police: Body of Kansas man recovered from Tuttle Creek Lake

RILEY COUNTY— A Manhattan man’s body was recovered late Wednesday night from Tuttle Creek Lake after emergency response teams searched for nearly 10 hours. Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from a citizen reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane in Riley County, according to a media release from RCPD.
Posted by
Salina Post

Early morning fog forecast for part of our area

Fog is expected to develop generally after 3 a.m. and continue through early Wednesday morning. Some locations west of Interstate 135 may see visibility reduced to less than a mile at times. Be sure to use caution if traveling late tonight into Wednesday morning.
Posted by
Salina Post

NWS: Flood warnings continue for parts of the area

Flood warnings continue for parts of our area. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. A flood warning issued by the National Weather Service in Topeka remains in effect until 5:30 p.m. Sunday...
Posted by
Salina Post

NWS: Flood warnings, flash flood warnings issued

Flood and flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of our area. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Flood warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning...
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Lincoln County in central Kansas Western Saline County in central Kansas * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Brookville, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale, Westfall and Ash Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Saline County, KSksal.com

Heavy Rain Prompts Flooding

First responders were busy early Sunday morning performing water rescues north of Salina after up to 8 inches of rain fell in some areas. Several roads in the northern part of Saline County were closed. First responders were going door to door along an area of Sandy Lane checking on the welfare of residents at a housing development. At least one home had 4 feet of water in the basement.
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may produce ponding of water on roadways. Listen for later statements or possible flood warnings...should the risk for minor low-land flooding become more imminent. Target Area: Ellsworth; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Eastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southwestern Saline County in central Kansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall near Brookville, or 10 miles northeast of Kanopolis...moving east at 10 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Brookville, Kanopolis Lake and Kanopolis State Park.
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

Hedville Road closure starts May 17

Hedville Road between Humbargar Road and Lockard Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, May 17 due to the road conditions. The roadway will be closed indefinitely for evaluation and repair. Motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the side upon which the property lies.
Posted by
Salina Post

Saline County reopens Cunningham Road

Saline County announced this afternoon that Cunningham Road has been reopened. Cunningham Road between County Club Road and E. Crawford Street had been closed to through traffic since Feb. 17 for replacement of a cross-road drainage structure.
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

County commissioners talk road and bridge, public health

The Saline County board of commissioners had plenty to discuss during Tuesday's meeting, as there was controversy in deciding between contractors for a road and bridge project. County engineer Justin Mader presented two bids for the commission to review and discuss, before deciding which one shall take the upcoming bituminous...