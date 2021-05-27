New flood warnings issued for Saline, Marion counties

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Lincoln County in central Kansas Western Saline County in central Kansas * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Brookville, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale, Westfall and Ash Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.