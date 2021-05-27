Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Noble County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NOBLE...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Orlando, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Mulhall, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lake Mcmurtry. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Noble County, OK
City
Orlando, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornadoes#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado Watch#Weather Radar#Severe Certainty#Southwestern Noble#Immediate Severity#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Quarter Size Hail#Northwestern Logan#Target Area#Northwestern Payne#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

Joe and Jill Biden to meet Queen at Windsor Castle on 13 June

The Queen will meet with Joe Biden when he visits the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.The US president and first lady, Jill Biden, will visit Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June.Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between 11 and 13 June.Before the summit, Mr Biden will meet with Boris Johnson on Thursday, 10 June, the White House confirmed.The Queen met Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days...
Minneapolis, MNCBS News

Derek Chauvin asks for probation as prosecutors seek 30 years ahead of sentencing

Derek Chauvin asked a judge to sentence him to a term of probation or a shorter prison term than suggested by Minnesota guidelines in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday. The memo cites Chauvin's lack of previous criminal history, his previous work as a police officer and the risk he could be victimized in prison as factors the judge should consider as he weighs a sentence.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
COVID-19 Updates

Biden launches new COVID-19 incentives in 'national month of action’ to get Americans vaccinated by July 4

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Delivers Economic Policy Speech In Scranton, PA(Rick Loomis/Getty Images) (WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden officially declared June a "national month of action" along with a slew of new incentives, including free beer, childcare, and sports tickets to urge more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.