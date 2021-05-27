Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

UNICEF signs supply agreement for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

UNICEF
 13 days ago

NEW YORK/COPENHAGEN, 27 May 2021 - UNICEF and Human Vaccine (Limited Liability Company), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), today announced a long-term agreement (LTA) for the supply of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. This is the fourth long-term supply agreement UNICEF has signed with a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer. So far this year, UNICEF has signed such agreements with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

