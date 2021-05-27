UNICEF signs supply agreement for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

The Biden Administration commits to support the COVAX Facility’s mission to distribute vaccines equitably around the world. UNICEF USA applauds the Biden Administration for its commitment to immediately share at least 80 million available COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of June, to donate additional doses as supply allows and to contribute at least 75 percent of these vaccines through the COVAX Facility. The Administration’s decision to use the COVAX Facility is a powerful endorsement of its mission to equitably distribute vaccines around the world.