Nassau County, NY

Free taxi cab rides for COVID-19 vaccinations

By The Island Now
theislandnow.com
 7 days ago

All Island Transportation has announced it will be providing free local transportation in Nassau County for anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination. "As a family-owned and operated business here in Nassau County we know first-hand the effects that COVID-19 has had on families and businesses throughout the county," said Marianne Blessinger, resident of All Island Transportation. "If our offer of free transportation eases the burden for even one family it will be well worth it."

theislandnow.com
Nassau County, NY
Health
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Coronavirus
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
Nassau County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
#Covid 19#Taxi Service#Vaccinations#Senior Citizens#Family Businesses#All Island Transportation#Am 3#Free Transportation#Essential Workers#Medical#Resident#Environment#Normalcy
