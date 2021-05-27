Cancel
College Sports

5-star edge defender set for Clemson visit

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

A five-star edge rusher is set for his first visit to Clemson in two years.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander (pictured far right) is scheduled to visit Clemson on June 1, the date when the NCAA dead period will be lifted after first being implemented in March 2020.

Alexander made a couple of game-day recruiting visits to Clemson during the 2019 season. He picked up an offer from the Tigers this past January and said to TCI , “I can definitely see myself at Clemson.”

Alexander, a former Alabama commitment, is ranked as the No. 1 edge recruit and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

