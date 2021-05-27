GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4096; (P) 1.4136; (R1) 1.4160;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral and further rise is expected with 1.4098 support intact. On the upside, decisive break of 1.4240 will resume larger up trend for 1.4376 key resistance next.. On the downside, firm break of 1.4098 support will suggest rejection by 1.4240 resistance. Consolidation from 1.4240 would be then starting another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.4008 resistance turned support first.www.actionforex.com