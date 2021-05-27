Cancel
Vernon County, WI

Vernon County reports 9 positive COVID-19 cases May 21-27

By Angie Cina
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

The weekly COVID-19 data from May 21-27 has resulted in nine additional positives with a total of 1,955 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The newest positives include:. A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;. A male 10-19 years...

lacrossetribune.com
