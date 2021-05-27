Vernon County reports 9 positive COVID-19 cases May 21-27

‘News from Around the Driftless Area’ is a compilation showcasing the excellent work and interesting tidbits from the community journalists sprinkled throughout our area. VIROQUA –Approximately 150 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers from the 107th Maintenance Company will deploy to Eastern Europe this spring. The Sparta-based unit, with detachments in Viroqua and Camp Ripley, Minnesota, will mobilize to U.S. European Command in Eastern Europe to conduct maintenance and recovery operations in the region in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, and a multinational joint exercise – Defender-Europe-2021… The Legal Affairs Committee of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors again discussed decreasing the size of the county board at their April 14 meeting. Supervisor Shawn Redington, who represents District 29 in parts of the towns of Greenwood and Hillsboro, was the first to bring the topic up. He also suggests that many of the county board committees be combined. Redington contends that surrounding counties all have smaller boards, and feels Vernon County should go the same way… Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests will offer ‘Yoga in the Park’ at Sidie Hollow County Park on Friday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m., with instructor Jackie Burhans. Participants should bring a yoga mat, water, and an enthusiasm for nature… Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests will offer their first ‘Music in the Parks’ event at the Sidie Hollow Campground on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. Music will be provided by ‘Spring String Thing.’ They’ve got a mini-music festival planned with High & Rising, Pigtown Fling String Band and Crooked Willow. Each band will play two sets of music at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pack a picnic and a cooler, and stay for the entire day, or book a campsite and stay.