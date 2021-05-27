Fear the Walking Dead 615: Showrunners Tease a Reunion "40 Years in the Making"

General spoilers below for the entirety of Season 6, so be warned if you aren't all caught up!. Just about anyone who's been watching Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 would probably agree that this is both one of the most powerful and most depressing seasons yet from any show in the Dead-verse. So far, we've witnessed the death of a major hero in Garret Dillahunt's John Dorie, a major villain in Colby Minifie's Virginia, a major unknown in Grace's baby Athena, and it definitely seems like more lethal atrocities are coming soon by way of John Glover's cult leader Teddy. (Especially now that we know he's been a wacko serial killer pursued by Keith Carradine's John Dorie Sr. for around four decades.) And some fans think that Austin Amelio's Dwight is the next victim.