Fear the Walking Dead 615: Showrunners Tease a Reunion "40 Years in the Making"
Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg preview the penultimate episode of Season 6 and a reunion "40 years in the making." Season 6 Episode 13, "J.D.," introduced detective John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), who four decades earlier ended the killing spree of Theodore "Teddy" Maddox (John Glover) when the murderer mortician was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But Teddy escaped, freed from life behind bars by the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse years earlier, and is back to finish his plan to end everything by launching nuclear warheads from a submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas.comicbook.com