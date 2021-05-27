Cancel
Clay County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JASPER...CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Clay County, IL
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:08:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Little Wabash River below Clay City...the latest stage is 9.5 feet at 9 PM Saturday. Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 19.1 feet early Wednesday morning...which is 1.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 18.0 feet early Monday morning. At 19.0 feet...2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 9.5 Sat 9 PM 9.7 18.3 18.9
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CLAY COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bible Grove, or 14 miles north of Flora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 340 PM trained weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Hord. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flora, Louisville, Clay City, Xenia, Bible Grove, Iola, Sailor Springs, Oskaloosa and Hord. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Clay County in south central Illinois * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flora, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clay City around 450 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Clay County, ILmyradiolink.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Clay and Southwestern Effingham Counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning ILC025-049-062130- /O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0024.210506T2022Z-210506T2130Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Lincoln IL 322 PM CDT Thu May 6 2021 The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southwestern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edgewood, or 14 miles southwest of Effingham, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Flora, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Iola, Sailor Springs, Mason, Oskaloosa and Hord. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 151. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3861 8869 3891 8870 3892 8877 3895 8878 3902 8856 3873 8826 3873 8829 3866 8827 3863 8830 3860 8825 TIME...MOT...LOC 2022Z 317DEG 29KT 3894 8868 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH $$ 25.