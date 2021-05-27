Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning ILC025-049-062130- /O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0024.210506T2022Z-210506T2130Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Lincoln IL 322 PM CDT Thu May 6 2021 The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southwestern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edgewood, or 14 miles southwest of Effingham, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Flora, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Iola, Sailor Springs, Mason, Oskaloosa and Hord. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 151. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3861 8869 3891 8870 3892 8877 3895 8878 3902 8856 3873 8826 3873 8829 3866 8827 3863 8830 3860 8825 TIME...MOT...LOC 2022Z 317DEG 29KT 3894 8868 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH $$ 25.