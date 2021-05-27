newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 23:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Small stream in Rice County in central Kansas * Until noon CDT Friday. * At 1151 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Raymond, Frederick and Silica.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Alden, KS
County
Rice County, KS
City
Rice, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flooding#Noon Cdt Friday#Severity#Target Area#Vehicles#Barricades#Moderate Certainty#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1044 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Claflin...moving east at 10 mph. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hoisington, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Lorraine, Susank, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rice County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE COUNTY At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geneseo to near Lyons to 5 miles south of Alden, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Raymond, Frederick and Silica. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rice County in central Kansas Lincoln County in central Kansas Ellsworth County in central Kansas Russell County in central Kansas Barton County in central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1057 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Luray to near Wilson to near Claflin to near Great Bend, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 176 and 235. This storm has a history of producing 85 mph winds in Russell! HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harper; Harvey; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Reno County in south central Kansas Eastern Rice County in central Kansas McPherson County in central Kansas Harper County in south central Kansas Western Harvey County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Windom to near Partridge to 11 miles east of Nashville to near Kiowa...and moving east to southeast at 40 mph. Winds up to 55 mph and small hail is possible. * Locations impacted include Hutchinson, Mcpherson, Lyons, Lindsborg, Kingman, South Hutchinson, Sterling, Anthony, Moundridge, Harper, Inman, Buhler, Haven, Nickerson, Burrton, Galva, Pretty Prairie, Attica, Marquette and Little River. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Kansas.