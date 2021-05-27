Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JASPER...CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.