Russell County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:59:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Russell County in central Kansas * Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * At 1152 AM CDT, Law enforcement reported several low water crossings still flooded across the county. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Russell, Lucas, Gorham, Luray, Dorrance, Milberger, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Waldo, Russell Airport, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park.

Barton County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Russell County in central Kansas Northwestern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milberger, or 11 miles northeast of Otis...moving south at 10 mph. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Milberger and Galatia.
Salina Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Holyrood, or 9 miles south of Wilson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Kanopolis, Holyrood, Lorraine and Ellsworth Airport. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 211 and 225. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH