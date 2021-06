Home » Dying Light 2 » Dying Light 2: Stay Human Release Date Announced. Techland hel a livestream on Twitch today and they used this opportunity to reveal new gameplay footage of Dying Light 2 as well as the official release date. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will release on December 7th 2021. Livestream was watched by over 130k people and revealed a lot of details about the game. The game is also available for pre-order as of now and will be available on both old generation of consoles as well as the new ones. You will be able to play the game on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X and PS5. Here’s what we’ve found out during the Techland Dying Light 2 livestream.