The pilot, identified in local news reports as Howard Cassady, 71, and his 28-year-old co-pilot Matthew Palmer, left evidence of their impatience on the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the charred wreckage and transcribed by NTSB investigators. The flight crew appeared to be in a hurry to get their eight passengers to Florida. The audio transcript begins with two unsuccessful calls to manufacturer technical support attempting to activate avionics software, which may account for a later series of audible chimes that the crew did not verbally acknowledge. In fact, very little was said between the two pilots during engine start, taxi, or takeoff.