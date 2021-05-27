10 Exciting Things To Do & Eat This Memorial Day Weekend In LA
It’s hot as hell, we dropped our LA Guide To Summer 2021 (you have checked that out, haven’t you?), and this photoshoot outside the East Hollywood Scientology building just slid across on our timelines. But more importantly, a range of restaurants and chefs across Los Angeles are hosting special events and pop-ups this week. So, we curated a weekly list of the most intriguing stuff to do and eat around the city this Memorial Day Weekend (May 27th through June 1st).www.theinfatuation.com